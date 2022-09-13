Kerry councillor says commercial rates should be reduced to reflect cost-of-living crisis

A Kerry County Councillor says commercial rates should be reduced to reflect the cost-of-living crisis.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill was speaking after it was announced that commercial rates in Kerry are set to be revalued.

This follows the deferral of the National Revaluation Programme due to COVID-19.

Residential properties and agricultural lands aren’t rateable, so won’t be affected by the revaluation.

Cllr Cahill says the rates should be reflective of different parts of the county, with particulary focus given to areas that are dependent on tourism.

He says we’re in the midst of the greatest cost-of-living crisis of our time and feels the Government and valuers should take this into account: