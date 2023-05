A Kerry company has been honoured with the Ibec KeepWell award.

Ibec has launched the ‘Top 100 Companies Leading in Wellbeing’ as part of National Workplacce wellbeing day last week.

Fexco was one of six Irish companies honoured, winning the Best in Class Leadership award.

Advertisement

The Kerry company said the accolade is a reflection of their unwavering commitment to well-being.