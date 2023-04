A Kerry company has scooped an international business award.

Avalanche Designs, which is based in Ballyduff, won Best Design Agency at the Titan Business Awards.

The awards recognise outstanding businesses and individuals on an international basis.

CEO & Founder of Avalanche Designs, Aidan O’Carroll, says the prestigious award recognises Avalanche's commitment to excellence in web design, eCommerce solutions, innovation, and customer satisfaction.