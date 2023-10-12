Kerry company in Munster final of Seedcorn Investor Readiness Competition

A Kerry company is in the Munster final of the Seedcorn Investor Readiness Competition.

Run by InterTradeIreland, it’s the largest business competition of its kind on the island of Ireland, with overall prize fund of €300,000.

On October 17th in Limerick, six start-ups from Munster will compete for a €20,000 prize, and for a place in the All-Island final, which has an overall €100,000 prize.

Graphite Note from Killorglin, which has developed a platform using artificial intelligence to analyse data and to predict outcomes to deliver new growth, is competing in the early stage category.