Kerry community education providers encouraged to apply for funding

Kerry community education providers are being encouraged to apply for funding to support adult learning.

€10 million in funding has become available to support community education for adult learners across the country, under the Mitigating against Educational Disadvantage Fund.

Applications opened on Friday, July 30th, and SOLAS, which is administering the funding, is calling on all community education providers in Kerry to apply with eligible projects.

The funding will support projects in three categories; digital technologies, learner assistance, and reach out/mentoring.

For further information, including the September closing date for your local ETB, contact your Education & Training Board here.

For full details of the Mitigating Against Educational Disadvantage Fund, click here.