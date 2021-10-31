Advertisement
Kerry Co-op reportedly allows share transfer it previously blocked

Oct 31, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Co-op is reportedly now allowing a share transfer it had previously blocked.

It was reported last month that David Scannell had been told he could not sell 895 Kerry Co-op shares until he apologised in writing for criticising the co-op's board and its leadership.

The Sunday Business Post now reports that the board of the co-op has dropped the demand of an apology, and the sale of the shares will be allowed to proceed.

Mr Scannell has told Radio Kerry News that he cannot comment at this time.

