Friday local GAA fixtures & results

Credit Union Credit Union SHL
Division 1
Lixnaw 2-16 Ballyduff 1-16
Today:
Credit Union SHL Division 1
Games at 7
First named at home
Kilmoyley G.A.A. V Tralee Parnells
St Brendan's V Dr. Crokes
Kerry Coiste na nÓg Féile na nGael Division 3 FINAL
St. Brendan's v Kenmare/Kilgarvan
Venue: Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence, Currans
Time: 6.45
Credit Union SFL
First named at home
Division 5B
Rathmore V Dr. Crokes 8:00
Division 6A
Keel V Kerins O'Rahilly's 7:00
Killarney Legion V Ballylongford 7:30
East Kerry Minor Football League
Round 1
7.00
Beaufort V Kenmare B
North Kerry Ladies Football
Clanmaurice Medical Practice
Under 16
Division 1
Abbeydorney v Castleisland Desmonds @ 7.45