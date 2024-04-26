Advertisement
Sport

Friday local GAA fixtures & results

Apr 26, 2024 07:52 By radiokerrysport
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
friday gaa
Credit Union Credit Union SHL

Division 1

Lixnaw 2-16 Ballyduff 1-16

Today:

Credit Union SHL Division 1

Games at 7

First named at home

Kilmoyley G.A.A. V Tralee Parnells

St Brendan's V Dr. Crokes

Kerry Coiste na nÓg Féile na nGael Division 3 FINAL

St. Brendan's v Kenmare/Kilgarvan

Venue: Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence, Currans

Time: 6.45

Credit Union SFL

First named at home

Division 5B

Rathmore V Dr. Crokes 8:00

Division 6A

Keel V Kerins O'Rahilly's 7:00

Killarney Legion V Ballylongford 7:30

East Kerry Minor Football League

Round 1

7.00

Beaufort V Kenmare B

North Kerry Ladies Football

Clanmaurice Medical Practice

Under 16

Division 1

Abbeydorney v Castleisland Desmonds @ 7.45

