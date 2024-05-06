Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes



Academy Training

Academy training for U7 to U11s boys and girls continues every Friday evening in Caherslee GAA grounds from 6pm. All newcomers are welcome to come along and give hurling and camogie a try. The club will provide hurleys and helmets. We now have a tea/coffee station on Friday evenings where parents can come and say hello and mingle while the boys and girls have some fun.

U11 Hurling

Well done to the U11 boys who had a fantastic game in Causeway on Saturday evening in glorious sunshine. A great performance by every player on the team well done boys. Training continues in Caherselee on Tuesday evenings at 6:30pm.

U12 Camogie

The girls continue to train on Tuesday evenings from 6.15 to 7.15pm at Pairc na Darach at the Sports Complex. New players are always welcome to come along and give Camogie a try. Hurleys and Helmets are available to borrow from the club for any player who wants to try it out.

Advertisement

Cul Camp

The summer Cul Camps are open for booking at https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/. There are still a few places left for the Tralee Parnells camp on 12th to 16th August.

Senior Hurling

Our Senior hurlers welcomed Causeway to Caherslee last Friday evening in round seven of the County hurling league. After an encouraging start, the concession of a couple of soft goals midway through the first half meant Parnells had a hill to climb for the remainder of the match. However a brighter second half performance meant they stayed competitive against a strong Causeway side for whom Keith Carmody was always a thorn in Parnells side. Final score: Tralee Parnells 0-10 Causeway 3-19

Meanwhile our B team had their first outing of the season away to Kilmoyley B in Division 2 of the Co hurling league last Wednesday. Stepping up from Division 3 from last year was always going to be a hard ask but there were some positive signs of things to come despite going down to a very strong home side. Captain Johnny Downey got Parnells only goal of the match. Final score: Tralee Parnells B 1-9 Kilmoyley B 4-14

Advertisement

Schools Camogie

The annual Kerry Secondary schools Camogie blitz took place on Monday 29th in Caherslee. This was hugely successful event for schools Camogie where Tralee Parnells players were well represented on the squads from Presentation Tralee, Mercy Mounthawk and Causeway Comprehensive. Presentation Tralee won the Junior Cup title while Mercy Mounthawk secured the Senior Cup title. This is the second year in a row for both schools to win these events. A special mention to Georgia Kennedy who captained the winning Presentation team as well as receiving Junior Player of the Tournament. Thank you to the event sponsor Kerry Group, Claire Salmon and to Martina Lawless and her Mounthawk team for organising the event.

Kerry U16 Camogie

Kerry put in a strong performance and battled until the end but unfortunately Kildare came away with the win in the U16 Championship. Well done to all of our club players on the panel: Jessica Leen, Emma Gaynor, Anna O, Caoilainn Culloo, Siofra Murphy, Georgia Kennedy, Anna Chute, Eimear Dillane and Orla Costello

Kerry U15 camogie

Well done Parnells players Emma, Siofra and Aoibhin and the Kerry Camogie U15 squad that played against Limerick at a sunny Ballyagran GAA pitch. Unfortunately, Limerick proved to be very strong opponents and Kerry were defeated. This was the first game for the girls and it was great to see so many clubs represented. Their next match will take place on 25th May.