Kerry Co-op reportedly blocking share transfer until it receives written apology

It's being reported that Kerry Co-op is blocking a shareholder from selling his shares until he apologises to the board.

The Sunday Business Post reports David Scannell has been told he cannot sell 895 Kerry Co-op shares until he apologises in writing for criticising the co-op's board and its leadership.

The board also reportedly wants a commitment from Mr Scannell that he will never re-join the co-op if his share transfer is sanctioned.

Mr Scannell has told Radio Kerry News he cannot comment at this time, but confirmed he is seeking legal advice.