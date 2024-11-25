Kerry Co-op holding series of meeting on proposal to buy Kerry Group’s dairy division

Kerry Co-op is holding a series of meeting for shareholders on the proposal to buy Kerry Group’s dairy division.

The first meeting is underway around now (1pm) in Dingle; several other meetings have been planned for throughout the county.

Over 200 Kerry Co-op shareholders and milk suppliers attended a meeting organised by Kerry IFA in Tralee last Friday night.

The meeting was organised to discuss the proposed joint venture between Kerry Group and Kerry Co-op.

Head of Economics and Public Sector Services for IFAC, Karol Kissane told the meeting that it's really important that shareholders are fully informed before the vote on December 16th.

Members’ information meetings:

Dingle - Dingle Skellig Hotel - 25/11/2024 at 1pm

Rathmore - Rathmore Community Centre - 25/11/2024 at 8pm

Cahirciveen - Foilmore Community Centre - 26/11/2024 at 2pm

Killarney - INEC Gleneagle Arena - 26/11/2024 at 8pm

Castleisland - River Island Hotel - 27/11/2024 at 2pm

Tralee - Ballyroe Heights Hotel - 27/11/2024 at 8pm

Listowel - Listowel Arms Hotel - 28/11/2024 at 2pm