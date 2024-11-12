Advertisement
News

Kerry Group reaches agreement to sell dairy division to Kerry Co-Op for €500 million

Nov 12, 2024 08:16 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Group reaches agreement to sell dairy division to Kerry Co-Op for €500 million
Share this article

Kerry Group has announced it’s agreed to sell its dairy division to Kerry Co-Op for €500 million.

The sale will take place in two phases; the first worth around €350 million with the Co-Op initially acquiring 70% of Kerry Dairy Ireland by the end of January 2025, with Kerry retaining a 30% interest.

The second phase will see the remaining 30% in Kerry Dairy Ireland transferred to the Co-Op in the period up to 2035.

Advertisement

The Co-Op currently holds a shareholding in Kerry Group of around 11%, and the proposed share exchange will see 85% of these shares held directly by Co-Op members, with the rest used to finance the deal.

The transaction will only proceed if approved by the majority of the Co-Op’s shareholders present at a special general meeting in December.

For the fiscal year 2023, Kerry Dairy Ireland generated revenue of over €1.2 million.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Independent candidate reports removal of posters to Gardaí
Advertisement
Man stands trial in Tralee accused of money laundering over €90,000
Man to appear before court charged in connection with alleged serious assault in Tralee
Advertisement

Recommended

Independent candidate reports removal of posters to Gardaí
Man stands trial in Tralee accused of money laundering over €90,000
Tuesday local basketball fixtures and results
Tuesday local GAA fixtures and results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus