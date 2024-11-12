Kerry Group has announced it’s agreed to sell its dairy division to Kerry Co-Op for €500 million.

The sale will take place in two phases; the first worth around €350 million with the Co-Op initially acquiring 70% of Kerry Dairy Ireland by the end of January 2025, with Kerry retaining a 30% interest.

The second phase will see the remaining 30% in Kerry Dairy Ireland transferred to the Co-Op in the period up to 2035.

The Co-Op currently holds a shareholding in Kerry Group of around 11%, and the proposed share exchange will see 85% of these shares held directly by Co-Op members, with the rest used to finance the deal.

The transaction will only proceed if approved by the majority of the Co-Op’s shareholders present at a special general meeting in December.

For the fiscal year 2023, Kerry Dairy Ireland generated revenue of over €1.2 million.