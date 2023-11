Kerry Businesswomen’s Network is holding a festive networking event later this month.

The After Hours night will take place in Ballyseede Castle, Tralee on November 30th from 6.30 to 8pm.

It’s open to members and non-members, and to any woman, be they an employee, entrepreneur, executive, or ex-corporate, to form new relationships, connections, and contacts.

Booking is necessary, and can be done here.