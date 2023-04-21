Kerry businesswomen nominated for Irish Women’s Awards

A number of Kerry businesswomen have been nominated for this year’s Irish Women’s Awards 2023.

The awards recognise and celebrate Irish female talent.

Among the nominees are Seabody in Tralee which is up for Business of the Year less than 50 staff, while Natasha Adams of Tesco Ireland Kerry is a finalists for Corporate Leader of the Year.

Food Entrepreneur of the Year finalist is Jeannanne O’Brien of EATTO, Emilie’s Woodfired Bakery and Kitchen is up for Small Business of the Year and The Gluten Free Kitchen has been nominated for the Community Achievement of the Year.

The awards will be held in Dublin on May 10th.

Thw full list of awards can be seen here.