Kerry business hit by staff-shortages is seeking to recruit staff

A Kerry business, which was forced to keep one of its branches closed this summer due to staff shortages, is recruiting.

Quinlan’s Fish and Seafoods Bars has to keep its Kenmare branch closed, as they couldn’t get the necessary staff to man it.

Liam Quinlan of Quinlan’s Fish and Seafood Bars says staff-shortages is a big issue for many businesses this year, adding they’ve been times when the team's been stretched due to illness.

Advertisement

Despite this, he says the summer season so far has been a good one.

Liam Quinlan says they are looking to recruit staff, particularly in their South Kerry branch:

Advertisement

Anyone interested in applying for a job can contact [email protected]