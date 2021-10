Passenger numbers in Kerry Airport remain a fraction of those pre-pandemic.

During the second quarter, 4,300 passengers used the Farranfore airport; this includes arrivals and departures.

During the same period in 2019, 102,500 passengers journeyed through Kerry Airport.

However, this year's quarterly figures are over five times higher than the period April-June 2020, when only 800 passengers used the airport.