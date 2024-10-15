Advertisement
News

Kerry Airport CEO writes to Taoiseach expressing concerns around impact of passenger cap at Dublin Airport

Oct 15, 2024 17:00 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Airport CEO writes to Taoiseach expressing concerns around impact of passenger cap at Dublin Airport
John Mulhern Chief Executive Officer Kerry Airport plc . Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

The CEO of Kerry Airport has written to the Taoiseach expressing his concerns around the impact the passenger cap at Dublin Airport is having.

There’s an annual 32 million passenger limit in place at Dublin Airport

CEO of Kerry Airport Ireland John Mulhern says this is directly and indirectly impacting regional airports.

Advertisement

In a letter sent to Taoiseach Simon Harris, John Mulhern says thousands of visitors arrive into Ireland by air, adding many more multiples arrive into Kerry via Dublin Airport.

He outlines a number of issues, which he says he believes are evolving due to the passenger cap at the capital’s airport.

John Mulhern says he fears any opportunity for quantifiable growth in regional airports is currently diminished.

Advertisement

Mr Mulhern says a theme emerging in discussions with potential airlines shows they seem reluctant to risk financing a new route at a regional airport in the absence of growth capacity at Dublin Airport. He says airlines typically consider regional airports when the central hub has healthy growth to support financing the risk.

The Kerry Airport CEO also says there’s a concern in this county that the Kerry to Dublin route might suffer, if the carrier considers directing those slots towards more lucrative destinations given the absence of any other route growth at Dublin Airport.

John Mulhern says the loss of these flights would have a devastating impact on business and tourism here; he adds tourism growth into Ireland via Dublin is essential to the economy of rural Ireland and should be encouraged rather than inhibited.

Advertisement

The Kerry Airport CEO is appealing that a solution is urgently found to enable growth at Dublin Airport, even temporarily.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Killorglin woman selected as Aontú candidate in Kerry for upcoming general election 
Advertisement
Munster Joinery syndicate scoops €500,000 in EuroMillions
Killarney councillor among hundreds protesting government over supports for hospitality industry
Advertisement

Recommended

Munster arrive in Cape Town ahead of URC clash against Stormers
Lewis confirmed as permanent captain of Ireland
Munster Joinery syndicate scoops €500,000 in EuroMillions
Henderson and Moore out of Ulster’s URC meeting with Ospreys
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus