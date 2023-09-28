Advertisement
Kenmare's suspension bridge reopened

Sep 28, 2023
Kenmare's suspension bridge reopened
Suspension Bridge, Kenmare. Photo: Google Maps
Kerry County Council says the suspension bridge in Kenmare has reopened.

 

It was closed yesterday as a result of flooding caused by Storm Agnes.

 

The council says the road is now passable.

