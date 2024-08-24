Advertisement
Kelly pledged to progress stalled EU-Australia trade deal

Aug 24, 2024 13:22 By radiokerrynews
An Ireland South MEP has pledged to progress the stalled EU-Australia trade deal and to ensure the EU-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement is implemented effectively.

Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly, who is from Kerry, is the new chair of the European Parliament’s Delegation for Relations with Australia and New Zealand.

He made the comments following the publication of a special EU-wide survey on attitudes towards international trade.

51% of the Irish respondents think the main priority of EU trade policy should be the creation of jobs, followed by protecting consumers, companies, and farmers from unfair trade.

Environmental standards, climate change, and lower consumer prices are also significant concerns for those surveyed in Ireland.

53% of Irish respondents in the EU-wide survey believe international trade rules are necessary to create a level playing field for countries and businesses.

The survey also found 62% of Europeans feel they benefit from international trade, citing reasons like wider consumer choice and more affordable products.

74% of Europeans think the EU is more effective in defending trade interests than individual member states acting alone.

 

