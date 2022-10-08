Advertisement
KDYS to facilitate Youth Mental Health panel discussion

Oct 8, 2022 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Diocesan Youth Services are facilitating an event for mental health.

This will be a panel discussion on the issue of youth mental health.

The panel will be made up of speakers who aim to affect positive change.

Roisin Clarke, the Interim CEO of Mental Health Reform Ireland is one of the speakers, Senator Tom Clonan, who is an advocate for children & young people with disabilities is another.

They will be joined by Dr. Brigid Quilligan, the manager of Kerry Travellers Health and Community Development Project and Ian O’Connell, presenter on Radio Kerry and inspirational young person.

This event will take place on Thursday October 13th from 11-12:30 pm in KDYS Killarney.

To register for this event please click here

