Advertisement
News

KDYS recruiting for nine positions around Kerry

Mar 15, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
KDYS recruiting for nine positions around Kerry KDYS recruiting for nine positions around Kerry
Share this article

The Kerry Diocesan Youth Service (KDYS) is recruiting for nine positions around the county.

The positions include project co-ordinator and project workers for the Cróige project and mentoring development worker and mentoring project worker for the Youth Justice Programme.

The Cróige project delivers a countywide service to support families in accessing meaningful contact with their children who may be in the care of TUSLA.

Advertisement

The Youth Justice programme supports young people and parents in communities to deliver positive outcomes for their families.

The deadline for applications is March 23rd at 4pm and application details can be found here.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus