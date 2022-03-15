KDYS recruiting for nine positions around Kerry

The Kerry Diocesan Youth Service (KDYS) is recruiting for nine positions around the county.

The positions include project co-ordinator and project workers for the Cróige project and mentoring development worker and mentoring project worker for the Youth Justice Programme.

The Cróige project delivers a countywide service to support families in accessing meaningful contact with their children who may be in the care of TUSLA.

Advertisement

The Youth Justice programme supports young people and parents in communities to deliver positive outcomes for their families.

The deadline for applications is March 23rd at 4pm and application details can be found here.