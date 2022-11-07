Advertisement
Justice Minister aware of concerns surrounding asylum seekers accommodated in Killarney

Nov 7, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Helen McEntee, Minister for European Affairs for Ireland, is seen during the 2019 Comprehensive Test-Ban Treaty Article XIV Conference in Conference Room 2 at United Nations Headquarters in New York, NY, USA on September 25, 2019.
A Kerry TD has been assured by the Minister for Justice that she is aware of the concerns surrounding asylum seekers being accommodated in Killarney.

Concerns have been expressed in recent weeks about the lack of available services, such as accommodation and healthcare for increased numbers of asylum seekers in Killarney.

More recently, videos have been shared on social media which appear to show young women being harassed in the town.

The videos attracted comments about the integration asylum seekers, but any links between the videos and asylum seekers are unverified as of yet.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says he spoke to Justice Minister Helen McEntee over the weekend, and was impressed by her knowledge of the situation in Killarney.

Deputy Healy-Rae says the waiting times for work permits, and for decisions to be made on whether an asylum seeker is granted status, are both being looked at by the Minister.

