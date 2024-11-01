Jameson Whiskey announce sponsorship of Other Voices music trail in Dingle

Jameson Whiskey has announced its title sponsorship of the Irish music trail, Other Voices in Dingle.

The partnership will be in place for an initial two years with a view to extending beyond 2026.

Advertisement

The music trail will run from the 29th of November until the 1st of December.

Advertisement

An exciting new addition to the music trail will be the ‘Jameson Connects’ stage at The Dingle Bridge House, which will see performances from a curated selection of talent.

Speaking on the launch, Ciara Brennan, Senior Brand Manager for Jameson, Irish Distillers, said: “It is with great pride that we announce this partnership with Other Voices Dingle, the most unique and exciting music festival on these shores. Jameson has a long-standing heritage in supporting Irish music, both established and emerging talent, and through our Jameson Connects platform, we have been able to host unforgettable shows at incredible venues across Ireland over the past decade.”