Other Voices begins in Dingle this evening.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the music festival, which will host Damien Dempsey, Sigrid, and many more.

The event, which runs until Sunday, has previously hosted the likes of Amy Winehouse, Florence and the Machine, and Hozier.

Advertisement

All performances over the weekend at St James' Church and the IMRO Other Room will be streamed live on Youtube and Facebook.