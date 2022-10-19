Advertisement
Irish Credit Unions win Best Customer Experience for 8th year in a row

Oct 19, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Irish Credit Unions win Best Customer Experience for 8th year in a row
Irish Credit Unions have won Best Customer Experience for the eight year in a row at the CXi awards.

The Customer Experience Insight (CXi) Report is published annually by the CX Company, based on a survey carried out on their behalf by Amárach Research.

Over 33,000 experiences were evaluated using the CX Framework, including value, channel usage, how important employees are to the customer experience, and net promoter score.

Which resulted in Irish Credit Unions topping the list for the 8th year running.

ICLU Head of communications, Paul Bailey, says the result is a testament to the dedication and hard work of staff and volunteer directors in every credit union in Ireland.

 

