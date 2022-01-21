Advertisement
Ireland South MEPs welcome amendments to proposed new EU animal transport rules

Jan 21, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Ireland South MEPs welcome amendments to proposed new EU animal transport rules
Photo: fiannafail.ie
Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher has welcomed amendments to proposed new EU animal transport rules.

MEPs voted to reduce the proposed age limit before which unweaned calves should not be transported from 35 days to 28 days.

A proposal to ban the transport of pregnant animals in the third trimester of gestation was amended to allow transport of up to four hours' duration.

Fianna Fáil's Billy Kelleher argued that an outright ban of travel would have undermined confidence among Irish farmers.

He also said that the passage of the resolution through European Parliament isn't the final hurdle for the proposed legislation.

Meanwhile, Kerry MEP Seán Kelly also welcomed yesterday's vote, saying he supports practical steps in improving animal welfare standards in Europe.

Mr Kelly added that farmers are deeply and emotionally committed to ensuring animal welfare during transport.

 

