Ireland South MEP says unity needed in approach for energy crisis

An Ireland South MEP says member states in Europe need unity in their approach to the energy crisis.

Fianna Fail MEP, Billy Kelleher, who represents Kerry, was speaking after a recent European Parliament vote for an updated EU industrial strategy.

The European Parliament called for Europe to encourage businesses to become “competitive and clean”.

Mr. Kelleher outlined what governments must do over the coming month's to steer towards this and what must be done to help stabilise the economy against the energy crisis.

