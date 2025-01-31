An Ireland South MEP says card only policies discriminate against pensioners who prefer to use cash.

MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú says she will support amendments to new EU laws that copper fasten the rights of people to use cash in their everyday lives across the EU.

The amendments will mean that businesses cannot refuse cash.

The Fianna Fáil MEP says cash is an important driver of economic growth for rural Ireland and that older people in particular prefer to draw their pension in cash.