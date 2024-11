Ireland South MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú has called for more supports and investment for the Kerry Gaeltacht.

The Fianna Fáil MEP said that a thriving Gaeltacht is vital for the survival of the Irish language.

Cynthia Ní Mhurchú says she has been fighting to ensure Irish is fully recognised in the European Parliament, and describes our Gaeltacht areas as ground zero for the Irish language to thrive.