An Ireland South candidate in this year’s European elections says reintroducing the 9% VAT rate for tourism and hospitality will save jobs.

Independent candidate Eddie Punch says the government’s decision to revert to the 13.5% VAT rate for the sectors last year was a mistake.

He was speaking after a report by the Restaurants Association of Ireland, claiming 212 restaurants have closed in Ireland already this year.

Mr Punch says a reintroduction of the 9% VAT rate would not only safeguard jobs and keep businesses open, but also deliver a welcome social dividend for younger workers who are among those most negatively impacted by the cost of living crisis.