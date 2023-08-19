Investigation into trawler crash in Dingle harbour published

A report has been published explaining the crash of a French trawler in Dingle harbour last year.

The report found that the crew’s actions during the incident were correct.

The Marine Casualty Investigation Board (MCIB) has published the findings of its investigation this week.

The vessel was preparing to resume fishing on November 25th 2022, when during regular checks, the propellers became stuck in reverse.

The Skipper attempted to stop the main engine using an emergency stop button, but this failed.

The vessel crashed into the southern boat marina pontoon, causing extensive damage to moored boats.

The main engine was stopped eventually by shutting off the fuel, the vessel then drifted across the harbour.

The crash did not result in any injuries or pollution.

The report concluded the root cause of the incident was that the electrical system was incorrectly designed on the vessel.