Inland Fisheries Ireland have opened the second draw for anglers on the Roughty River.

Brown tag regulations were enforced on the Roughty River from March 15th for the remainder of the fishing season.

The measures were introduced on the South Kerry river to prevent over harvesting and preserve stocks of salmon and sea trout.

A total of 96 brown tags are available annually to anglers with a valid rod licence.

Successful anglers must place the tag on the fish as proof it has been lawfully caught and all fish caught must be retained for private use.

The first draw of 24 brown tags took place on February 27th.

The second draw of 26 brown tags will take place on April 17th.

Those wishing to apply for tags can do so from today until midnight April 14th through the IFI’s online link.

The regulations are in force on the Roughty River until September 30th, when the salmon fishing season ends.