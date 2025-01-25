Initial project approval granted for new facilities for Castleisland school

Initial project approval has been granted for new facilities for a Castleisland school.

St Patrick’s Secondary School in Castleisland is to get a new mainstream classroom.

This is in addition to another recent project which will see works to reconfigure accommodation in the school to create a new graphics room.

Minister for Children and Disability and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley confirmed the works, in one of her last announcements as the Education Minister.

She says this new development will support the excellent work that happens every day in St Patrick’s secondary School.