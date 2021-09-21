Information sought on missing Castleisland man

Gardaí are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of 43-year-old Stuart Simmonds who is missing from his home in Castleisland, since the 9th of September

Stuart is described as approximately 5ft 10” in height and of slim build with light brown short hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing white and black Nike trainers, a navy tracksuit with a black t-shirt and a sleeveless jacket.

Gardaí and Stuart's family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.