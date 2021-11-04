Advertisement
Increasing Iveragh peninsula local transport links one of the main targets in proposed plan

Nov 4, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Increasing local transport links on the Iveragh peninsula is one of the targets in a proposed national plan.

On Friday last, the National Transport Authority (NTA) published Connecting Ireland, a plan on proposed public transport improvements across the country.

There are new routes proposed throughout Kerry, with an emphasis on connecting rural villages to towns, along with plans for increased frequencies on services from the county to both Cork and Limerick.

Marian Wilson, Head of Service Planning at the NTA, says it’s hoped to build on earlier improvements in local services.

She says the Iveragh peninsula is a particular focus.

You can find a link to the public consultation here.

The closing date for submissions Friday, December 10th.

 

