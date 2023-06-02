Increase in number of teenagers taking antidepressants in Kerry

In Kerry, there has been a 246% increase in 12-15 year old's taking antidepressants from 2012 to 2022.

The Health Minister says the State needs to understand why so many children are being prescribed antidepressants.

It's after the number of prescriptions doubled in a 10 year period.

HSE figures show over 6 thousand 500 children under the age of 15 were given a prescription for antidepressants.

By 2022, that figure had more than doubled to around 15 thousand.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says it's concerning but not surprising:

It has prompted worries from experts, who believe it highlights the shortcomings in resources available for CAMHS teams.

Mac Mac Lachlann is a professor in psychology from Maynooth university:

The biggest increase came in 12 to 15 year olds - with the numbers of prescriptions rising 2 and a half times in that 10 year period.