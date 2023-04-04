Increase in new cars registered in Kerry during first quarter of 2023

There has been an increase in new cars registered in Kerry during the first quarter of the year.

That’s according to the latest figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

The SIMI official 231 new vehicle registrations statistics, show a rise of just under 9% of new car registrations in Kerry, compared with the same period last year.

1,218 new cars were registered in Kerry in the first three months of the year. That’s an 8.85% rise on the same period in 2022, when 1,119 vehicles were registered.

622 new cars were registered in Kerry in January, an increase of almost 12% (11.47) on the year before; There was 265 vehicles registered in the county in February, a drop of 1 on last year, while there was a rise of over 13% 231 cars registered here in March, with 311.

Since the start of the year, 400 petrol cars were registered in the county, up more than 27%; while there was a 12% drop in the number of Diesel engines registered on the same period.

There were 144 electric engine vehicles registered in Kerry in the first quarter of the year, a 23% increase, while there was also a rise in Hybrid cars.

Petrol electric hybrid registrations were up just under 5%, while there was a 220% increase in Diesel electric hybrid engines registered in the first quarter of this year (with 48 registrations, up from 15 last year)

There were 340 light commercial vehicles registered in the first three months of the year, a rise of just under 29% (264 were registered last year); while the number of Heavy commercial vehicles registered fell by over 11% on the same period last year, down two from last year, to 15 in 2023.