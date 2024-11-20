IHF in Kerry calls for urgent change in direction to safeguard tourism and hospitality

Hotels and guesthouses in Kerry are calling for an urgent change in direction to safeguard tourism and hospitality.

The Kerry branch of the Irish Hotels Federation is calling on all political parties and candidates in the general election to commit to policy measures aimed at staving off the commercial crisis facing the wider tourism and hospitality industry.

The Kerry branch says these businesses are the backbone of our tourism economy, supporting over 270,000 livelihoods nationally, including 16,000 in Kerry.

Chair of the Kerry branch of the Irish Hotels Federation Brian Lawlor says an urgent change in direction is now needed to ensure the future viability of the industry as Ireland’s largest indigenous employer.

He says tourism and hospitality businesses throughout Kerry are facing enormous challenges as a result of unsustainable cost increases, which he claims have been driven by the Government’s own economic policies.

Mr Lawlor says there’s a worrying failure to offset these increases and provide meaningful measures to assist struggling business within the sector.

Kerry hoteliers are calling for those contesting the general election to commit to the following key policy initiatives:

Urgent Review of the Government’s Tourism Policy Approach – change in direction required to put the tourism and hospitality industry on a stable footing before it is too late.

9% VAT for food services – reinstatement of the 9% rate of VAT for hospitality food service businesses, which are struggling to deal with exceptionally high operating costs.

Cost of doing business – targeted measures to improve the overall cost competitiveness within the economy over the next five years.

Regional Air Access – additional investment in enhancing regional air access and connectivity, including via Kerry Airport and Cork Airport given how important they are for the region.

Training & Skills – increased funding for hospitality training and skills development through the National Training Fund.

Tourism Marketing & Development – significant increase in investment in tourism marketing and development to support the recovery and long-term growth.

Sustainability – targeted funding for a national hotel retrofitting scheme to reduce carbon footprint throughout the sector in line with Ireland’s climate action goals.

Access to Finance – full review of State-supported financing solutions for business development should be carried out to identify ways to further increase access to finance.

Tips and Gratuities – tax exemption for tips and gratuities paid to employees.