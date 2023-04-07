Advertisement
News

Hundreds turn out in brilliant sunshine to support annual Hospice Good Friday Walk

Apr 7, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Hundreds turn out in brilliant sunshine to support annual Hospice Good Friday Walk Hundreds turn out in brilliant sunshine to support annual Hospice Good Friday Walk
Share this article

 

Walkers of all ages from throughout the county had brilliant sunshine today for the annual Good Friday walk, in aid of the Kerry Hospice.

 

Advertisement

A total of 23 walks were held in different locations around Kerry, kicking off at 10 o'clock this morning with the Ted Moynihan walk, which set out from The Grand Hotel, Tralee.

 

It's one of the biggest annual fundraisers for the Kerry Hospice, which relies heavily on donations to maintain its services.

Advertisement

 

This walker explained why she never misses this Good Friday event:

 

Advertisement

 

Kerry Hospice Foundation Treasurer Maire Sullivan said the fine weather guaranteed a huge turn out of people, and asked that those who couldn't attend the walk, might consider making a donation:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus