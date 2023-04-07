Hundreds turn out in brilliant sunshine to support annual Hospice Good Friday Walk

Walkers of all ages from throughout the county had brilliant sunshine today for the annual Good Friday walk, in aid of the Kerry Hospice.

A total of 23 walks were held in different locations around Kerry, kicking off at 10 o'clock this morning with the Ted Moynihan walk, which set out from The Grand Hotel, Tralee.

It's one of the biggest annual fundraisers for the Kerry Hospice, which relies heavily on donations to maintain its services.

This walker explained why she never misses this Good Friday event:

Kerry Hospice Foundation Treasurer Maire Sullivan said the fine weather guaranteed a huge turn out of people, and asked that those who couldn't attend the walk, might consider making a donation: