A West Kerry musician says it was a huge honour to record music for the final scene of Peaky Blinders.

Cormac Begley from Cuas a’Bhodaigh accompanied renowned singer Lisa O’Neill on his base concertina for the closing scene of the final series.

The pair recorded a version of Bob Dylan’s ‘All The Tired Horses’ in a horses stables in Dublin over the space of two days.

The series finale was watched by almost 4 million viewers.