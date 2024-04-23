Advertisement
News

HSE's COVID-19 spring booster vaccination now available in Kerry

Apr 23, 2024 13:36 By radiokerrynews
The HSE's COVID-19 spring booster vaccination is now available.

The spring booster is available to people aged 80 and over, and to those over the age of five with a weak immune system.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is asking eligible people to get the free booster vaccination by contacting their GP or local pharmacy.

Vaccination teams will also offer the vaccine to people who are housebound and to individuals living in residential care setting such nursing homes.

For more information on the COVID-19 spring booster programme, visit hse.ie, call HSELive on 1800 700 700 or talk to a participating GP or pharmacist.

 

