HPV vaccination appointments available in Kerry

Feb 12, 2023 12:02 By radiokerrynews
HPV vaccination appointments available in Kerry
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Cork Kerry Community Healthcare will hold a HPV vaccination catch-up programme in the county.

It'll take place tomorrow, February 13th, from 9:10am to 4:20pm at the Kerry Vaccination Centre in Monavalley, Tralee (V92 HT21).

It's open to young women aged 24 or younger and girls in second to sixth year of secondary school.

It’s also available for boys in second to fourth year of secondary school or fifth year if they have skipped transition year this academic year.

Walk-ins are not available; appointments must be made on www.hpv.ie.

