HPV vaccination appointments available in Kerry

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare will hold a HPV catch-up campaign ahead of International HPV Awareness Day.

It'll take place on March 23th, from 9:20am to 4:40pm at the Kerry Vaccination Centre in Monavalley, Tralee (V92 HT21).

It’s open to young women aged 24 or younger, and girls in second to sixth year of secondary school.

It’s also available for boys in second to fourth year of secondary school or fifth year if they have skipped transition year this academic year.

Appointment can be made on HSE website on www.hpv.ie.