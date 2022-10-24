Housing body representative calls for repurposing of vacant commercial properties in Kerry

Vacant commercial properties in Kerry should be repurposed for social and affordable housing.

That’s the view of Donal McMahon, CEO of the Irish Council for Social Housing, which is the national representative body for approved housing associations.

Housing associations deliver just over 40% of new social housing each year, and those with a presence in Kerry include Tuath Housing, Clúid and the Peter McVerry Trust.

Mr McMahon says local authorities and approved housing bodies could play a bigger role in repurposing vacant commercial properties in Kerry.

He adds the provision of smaller residential units should be increased, as smaller households represent the majority of housing waiting lists.