House prices in Kerry increased by 9% so far this year

Prices of homes are forecast to rise 10% nationally this year.

That's according to the latest IPAV report.

The figures show county by county breakdown for January to June 2024.

Advertisement

The average price of a 2-bed apartment in Kerry is €169,000, a 9% increase in the last 12 months.

For a 3-bed semi in Kerry it's €290,000, up 8.4% in the last year.

The average price of a 4-bed semi here is €350,000, up 6.9% since 2023.

Advertisement

Nationally it now costs around 353,000 (€353,118) to buy a home, a rise from the July to December 2023 period which was over 335,500 (€335,520).