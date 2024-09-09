Advertisement
House prices in Kerry increased by 9% so far this year

Sep 9, 2024 12:28 By radiokerrynews
House prices in Kerry increased by 9% so far this year
Prices of homes are forecast to rise 10% nationally this year.

That's according to the latest IPAV report.

The figures show county by county breakdown for January to June 2024.

The average price of a 2-bed apartment in Kerry is €169,000, a 9% increase in the last 12 months.

For a 3-bed semi in Kerry it's €290,000, up 8.4% in the last year.

The average price of a 4-bed semi here is €350,000, up 6.9% since 2023.

Nationally it now costs around 353,000 (€353,118) to buy a home, a rise from the July to December 2023 period which was over 335,500 (€335,520).

