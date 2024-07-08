The most common asking price for a property in Kerry is around €250,000.

That’s according to the latest report by MyHome.ie, covering the second quarter of the year.

The median, or most common, asking price for a three-bed semi-detached house was €210,000 in Kerry during the second quarter, up over 5% annually.

Advertisement

Asking prices for two-bed apartments rose by almost 9% year-on-year to €212,000.

The most common asking price for a four-bed semi-detached was around €236,000, which is a decrease of over 3% on the same period last year.