Advertisement
News

Most common asking price for property in Kerry now around €250,000

Jul 8, 2024 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Most common asking price for property in Kerry now around €250,000
Share this article

The most common asking price for a property in Kerry is around €250,000.

That’s according to the latest report by MyHome.ie, covering the second quarter of the year.

The median, or most common, asking price for a three-bed semi-detached house was €210,000 in Kerry during the second quarter, up over 5% annually.

Advertisement

Asking prices for two-bed apartments rose by almost 9% year-on-year to €212,000.

The most common asking price for a four-bed semi-detached was around €236,000, which is a decrease of over 3% on the same period last year.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

20 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
Advertisement
Criminal barristers to protest outside Tralee courthouse tomorrow
Martin Ferris to advise SF on strategy
Advertisement

Recommended

Daleroad Duke Claims Champions Stakes At Shelbourne Park
Homeless support organisation says Housing First programme needs to be expanded in Kerry and nationally
Martin Ferris to advise SF on strategy
Killarney optometrist calls for clarity on cataract scheme reimbursements
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus