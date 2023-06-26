Report shows average Kerry listing on property website now costs €260,000

The average price of a house listed for sale on Daft.ie in Kerry is now almost €260,000.

The latest quarterly report from Daft.ie shows that to be an increase of almost 5% since the last quarter.

New-builds in the county are now going for an average of €320,000, according to the same report.

The average price of a one-bed apartment listed on Daft.ie in Kerry is €104,000, an increase of over 4% in the last 12 months.

Two-bed terraced houses are up 2% to €126,000, while three-bed semi-detached houses are up 2.6% to €177,000.

The average price of a four-bed bungalow in Kerry is now €321,000; that’s up 2% on the same period last year.

Five-bed detached homes in Kerry went down by almost 2% in the last 12 months to €326,000, according to the report.

The report says the median, or most common price of a newly-built home in Kerry in the six months to March was €320,000.

Daft.ie listings in Kerry are up almost 85% from their lowest point after the financial crash.

Separately, a national survey by Real Estate Alliance has found the average three-bed, semi-detached, second-hand home in Kerry now costs €297,500.

The survey notes this is a drop of 0.8% from €300,000 at the end of March.