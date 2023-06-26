Advertisement
News

Report shows average Kerry listing on property website now costs €260,000

Jun 26, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Report shows average Kerry listing on property website now costs €260,000 Report shows average Kerry listing on property website now costs €260,000
Share this article

The average price of a house listed for sale on Daft.ie in Kerry is now almost €260,000.

The latest quarterly report from Daft.ie shows that to be an increase of almost 5% since the last quarter.

New-builds in the county are now going for an average of €320,000, according to the same report.

Advertisement

The average price of a one-bed apartment listed on Daft.ie in Kerry is €104,000, an increase of over 4% in the last 12 months.

Two-bed terraced houses are up 2% to €126,000, while three-bed semi-detached houses are up 2.6% to €177,000.

The average price of a four-bed bungalow in Kerry is now €321,000; that’s up 2% on the same period last year.

Advertisement

Five-bed detached homes in Kerry went down by almost 2% in the last 12 months to €326,000, according to the report.

The report says the median, or most common price of a newly-built home in Kerry in the six months to March was €320,000.

Daft.ie listings in Kerry are up almost 85% from their lowest point after the financial crash.

Advertisement

Separately, a national survey by Real Estate Alliance has found the average three-bed, semi-detached, second-hand home in Kerry now costs €297,500.

The survey notes this is a drop of 0.8% from €300,000 at the end of March.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus