Horse and pony beach races suspended indefinitely

Horse and pony racing on beaches has been suspended in Ireland indefinitely.

It follows the death of 13-year old jockey, Jack de Bromhead, at the Glenbeigh Races, held on Rossbeigh Beach last September.

The announcement was made in a statement released by the Irish Horse & Pony Racing Association.

The association confirmed a number of new rules have been implemented, including increasing the age limit of jockeys to 14 years of age.

Jack de Bromhead, son of champion trainer Henry de Bromhead, died in a horse-racing accident at the Glenbeigh Races, last September.

In a statement from Irish Horse & Pony Racing Association, the body confirmed a number of changes have been brought in, to improve safety for all children and to ensure the future of the sport.

The association says an external Equestrian Health and Safety Consultant has been engaged, to complete a safety management system; and has already introduced a number of measures.

In the statement the association confirmed that beach race meetings are suspended indefinitely.

A number of new rules have also been implemented; including – the participants, aged 14 and above, must have previously ridden ponies in association meetings in Ireland.

Riders will be asked to complete training days; safety including hats, back protectors and gum shields must be worn and routinely checked; adhoc blood tests of ponies and horses to be increased; and betting is to be regulated.

The association also confirmed a number of changes are to be introduced; including the introduction of a new rule book; hat tagging at race meets; child safeguarding training programmes to be implemented; and a governing body will be established, incorporating all four regions.