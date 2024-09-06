Advertisement
Hopes that L’Etape cycle race could bring Tour de France to Kerry

Sep 6, 2024 13:27 By radiokerrynews
Hopes that L'Etape cycle race could bring Tour de France to Kerry
It’s hoped that an internationally-renowned cycle race in Kerry this weekend could pave the way for the county to host a stage of the Tour de France.

The legendary amateur cycling series event, L’Etape by the Tour de France, will take place for the first time in Ireland tomorrow.

Almost 2,000 cyclists are taking part in the event, which will start and finish on the Port Road in Killarney.

There will also be a series of rolling road closures throughout tomorrow.

Riders will have a choice of a 135km route or 98km route, which will include mountain climbs over Molls Gap and Caragh Lake; a 3.5km cycle for kids will also take place around the town of Killarney.

Oliver Kirwan, race director of L’Etape Ireland, says tomorrow’s event could put Kerry in the running to host the opening stage of the Tour de France in years to come.

