Kerry County Council proposes road closures to facilitate L'Etape Ireland cycling event

Aug 16, 2024 17:37 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council is proposing to temporarily close various roads in order to facilitate the holding of L'Etape Ireland next month.

The L’Etape Ireland 2024 cycling event will take place on Saturday the 7th of September.

The event has connections to the Tour de France.

People wishing to make submissions to the proposal have until Monday next, August 19th to email [email protected] or write to the administrative officer at the Roads and Transportation Department, in Tralee.

It's proposed the N71 Killarney to Molls Gap, from the Muckross House entrance to Brooklane Junction will close from 7.00 a.m. to 9.30 a.m.

The Ballaghbeama Pass to Glencar from the turn off at the R568 to the junction of the L4010 will close from 8.30 a.m. to 12.00 noon

Caragh Lake, from the Climbers Inn to Glannagilliagh will be closed from 9.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.

The N72 Gap Cross to the Ballydowney Roundabout will be closed from 10.30 a.m. to 4.00 p.m.

The Ballydowney Roundabout to Cathedral Cross will close from 3.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m.

Lastly, the Port Road, Killarney will close from 6.00 p.m on Friday, the 6th of September to 6.00 p.m on Saturday, the 7th of September.

Alternative routes and diversions will be in place prior to and during the event.

 

