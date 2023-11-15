Advertisement
Honours for Kerry at Tech Industry Alliance Leaders Awards

Nov 15, 2023 12:59 By radiokerrynews
Kerry took home two awards at the recent Tech Industry Alliance Leaders Awards.

The alliance is the merger of KerrySciTech and it@cork, with the ceremony recognising individuals and organisations making a positive impact in the sector.

Kerry ETB along with Cork ETB received the Tech Industry Chairperson’s Award for their commitment to delivering education and training programmes.

The winner of the Tech Industry Alliance Tech Start-Up of Year was CergenX, a UCC spinout company, which came about after years of research in the INFANT Center, led by Dr Geraldine Boylan, a native of Kerry.

CergenX aims to use artificial intelligence to identify newborn infants that are most at risk of brain injury.

 

At the Tech Industry Alliance Leaders Awards were Kerry ETB CEO Colm McEvoy and Cork ETB CEO Denis Leamy with Gerry Murphy, Gerry Murphy Chairperson of the Tech Industry Alliance.

The Tralee-based ViClarity Team with Minister Michael McGrath and Gerry Murphy, TIA Leaders Awards 2023 ViClarity Team with Minister Michael McGrath and Gerry Murphy, Chairperson of the Tech Industry Alliance at the Tech Industry Alliance Leaders Awards 2023.

Tim Daly of MTU and Cllr Michael O'Shea at the Tech Industry Alliance Leaders Awards 2023.
Kerry attendees at the Tech Industry Alliance Leaders Awards 2023.

The Aspen Grove, Tralee team with Minister Michael McGrath at the Tech Industry Alliance Leaders Awards 2023.

REEDI MTU Kerry and CBS The Green teams at the Tech Industry Alliance Leaders Awards 2023.

Minister Michael McGrath with JRI America, Tralee team at the Tech Industry Alliance Leaders Awards 2023.
