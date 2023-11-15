Honours for Kerry at Tech Industry Alliance Leaders Awards

Kerry took home two awards at the recent Tech Industry Alliance Leaders Awards.

The alliance is the merger of KerrySciTech and it@cork, with the ceremony recognising individuals and organisations making a positive impact in the sector.

Kerry ETB along with Cork ETB received the Tech Industry Chairperson’s Award for their commitment to delivering education and training programmes.

Advertisement

The winner of the Tech Industry Alliance Tech Start-Up of Year was CergenX, a UCC spinout company, which came about after years of research in the INFANT Center, led by Dr Geraldine Boylan, a native of Kerry.

CergenX aims to use artificial intelligence to identify newborn infants that are most at risk of brain injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement